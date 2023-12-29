Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,108.00

Shares of Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($14.08) and last traded at GBX 1,107.35 ($14.07), with a volume of 92351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,094 ($13.90).

Alliance Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,053.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,035.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 776.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 1,748.25%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.