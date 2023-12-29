Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $141.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

