Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 8,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 571,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,227,000 after buying an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

