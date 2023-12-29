Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.5% in the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 8,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 571,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,227,000 after purchasing an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

