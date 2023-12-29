Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Sells $592,642.92 in Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mitchell Gold sold 2,402 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $48,064.02.

On Friday, December 8th, Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $137,784.36.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $19.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $76,810,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 493,027 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 234,246 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

