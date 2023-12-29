Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 53.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.97 and a 200 day moving average of $184.41. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

