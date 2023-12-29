Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,248 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $643,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $2,955,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Apple by 10.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 310,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its stake in Apple by 3.7% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 94,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.41.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.