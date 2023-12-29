Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

