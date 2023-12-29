Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.41. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

