Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.