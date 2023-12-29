Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,142,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,493 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 21.3% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $366,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $193.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.41. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

