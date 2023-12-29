Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.97 and its 200-day moving average is $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.