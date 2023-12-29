Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.10

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 18488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

Arcellx Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Arcellx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Arcellx by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

