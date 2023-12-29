Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.88

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 170565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.