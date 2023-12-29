Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.97

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 12333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.78.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $551.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 70.08% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $478.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $450.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 6,083.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

