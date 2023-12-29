Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $793.00.

Cable One Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CABO stock opened at $559.94 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $506.18 and a fifty-two week high of $861.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $553.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). The business had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.