Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $468.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $515.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

