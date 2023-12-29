Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 687 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,970.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 102,620 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0541 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

