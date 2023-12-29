Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,834,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 141,766 shares during the last quarter.

Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

The Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (DALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds utilizing a tactical approach to four asset classes: equity, fixed income, commodities, and alternatives with the goal of capital growth and income over full market cycles.

