Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Impinj by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $90.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $57,659.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and sold 8,372 shares worth $578,763. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

