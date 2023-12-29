Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 144,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.