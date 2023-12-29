Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

