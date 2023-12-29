Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Masimo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 30.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 12.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $118.25 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

