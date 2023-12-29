Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,383,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,871,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter.

CDC stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,132.04 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.4365 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,779.33%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

