Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $165.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

