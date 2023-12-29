Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 741.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 384,428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 182,275 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 367,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 520.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.