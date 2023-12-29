Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLD. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,786,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,595,000 after purchasing an additional 471,855 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

