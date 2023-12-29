Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,827,000 after purchasing an additional 523,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $314.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

