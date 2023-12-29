Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

