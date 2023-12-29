Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $8.41 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $495.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.34 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

