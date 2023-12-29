Beacon Financial Group Has $1.92 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.82. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

