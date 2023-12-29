Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Up 11.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.41. 1,301,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,025,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bitfarms

In other Bitfarms news, Senior Officer Guillaume Reeves sold 22,500 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total value of C$99,675.00. In related news, Senior Officer Guillaume Reeves sold 22,500 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total value of C$99,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 84,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$310,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,522. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.