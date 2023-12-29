BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $35.99 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

