Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,703,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $205.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.43 and a 1-year high of $207.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.