Brookmont Capital Management Sells 82 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $375.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.