Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John Sells 17,596 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $402,948.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $106,436.33.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $23.02 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $329.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBW. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

