Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 5,329 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.41. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

