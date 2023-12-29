Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 47.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 123,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Several research firms have commented on HP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

