Cardinal Capital Management Has $15.72 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

