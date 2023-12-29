Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $375.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

