Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells $331,600.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Dipietro sold 8,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $331,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,281.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ CERE opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $42.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.37.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
