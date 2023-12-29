Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.60

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 5638917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

