Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $375.28 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.47 and its 200 day moving average is $342.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

