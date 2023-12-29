Corundum Group Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $170.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $170.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.72. The company has a market capitalization of $492.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

