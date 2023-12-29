Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $348,969.94 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 17,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $348,969.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $878,122.71.

On Friday, December 1st, Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $475,923.50.

On Monday, November 27th, Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,829.20.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $627,376.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $699,432.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $45,375.00.

COUR stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

