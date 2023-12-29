DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,283 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

