DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

