DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

SITE opened at $164.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

