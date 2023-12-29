DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,912,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITA opened at $126.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

