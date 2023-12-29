DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $203.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $209.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day moving average is $152.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

